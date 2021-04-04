'Indian Idol 12' host Aditya Narayan, wife Shweta Agarwal test positive for COVID-19

Singer-TV host Aditya Narayan on Saturday said he and his wife, actor Shweta Agarwal, have tested positive for COVID-19 and are under quarantine.

The 33-year-old singer, who is part of the current season of singing reality show "Indian Idol" as a host, took to Instagram and gave a health update of the couple to their fans.

"Hello all! Unfortunately, my wife @shwetaagarwaljha and I have tested positive for COVID-19-19 and are in quarantine. Please stay safe, continue to follow protocol and do keep us in your prayers. This too shall pass," he posted.