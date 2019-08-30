Indian film 'Sifar' bags more than 26 awards at festivals around the world

Mumbai: Indian film "Sifar", also known as "A Gift of Love", has wowed audiences at film festivals both in the country and around the world, bagging more than 26 awards. It is aiming to be released on the big screen by the end of this year.

An adaptation of O. Henry's short story "The Gift of the Magi", "Sifar", helmed by Dhruv Sachdev, stars former Miss Asia Kanika Kapur and Varun Narula, last seen on the MTV show 'Love School', as well as veteran actors Sudha Chandran, Anang Desai and Mushtaq Khan.

Appreciated at festivals in Los Angeles, Miami, Venezuela, Chile, London, Berlin, Bhutan, Israel, Rome, Mexico and around India, it has won nine Best Director awards, three Best Actress awards for Kanikka and one for Sudha and a Best Supporting Actor Award for Desai.

"Absolutely ecstatic with the way 'Sifar' has performed... There is no better feeling thatn seeing your film's name on top along with the country of origin as India," said Sachdev.