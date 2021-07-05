Indian Army names military firing range after Vidya Balan in Kashmir's Gulmarg

In recognition of Vidya Balan's phenomenal contribution to Indian cinema, the Indian Army has recently named one of its firing ranges after the actor.

The Vidya Balan Firing Range is located in Gulmarg, Kashmir.

Earlier this year, Vidya along with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur had even attended the Gulmarg Winter Festival organised by the Indian Army.

Several social media users have shared the same news on Instagram and Twitter. However, Vidya has not posted anything about it yet.