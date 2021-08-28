e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 05:37 PM IST

Indian Army Chief Gen Naravane lauds 'Shershaah' team for 'genuine effort in depicting realistic battle scenes of Kargil war'

The recently-released war drama depicts the story of Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999.
FPJ Web Desk
Indian Army Chief Gen Naravane lauds 'Shershaah' team for 'genuine effort in depicting realistic battle scenes of Kargil war'

Indian Army Chief Gen Naravane lauds 'Shershaah' team for 'genuine effort in depicting realistic battle scenes of Kargil war'

Advertisement

Chief of the Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane, wrote a letter of appreciation for the team of Sidharth Malhotra's 'Shershaah' and lauded them for their 'genuine effort in depicting realistic battle scenes'.

The recently-released war drama depicts the story of Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999.

In a letter shared by producer Shabbir Boxwala, Chief of Army Staff said, "I appreciate the genuine effort made by the entire crew in depicting realistic battle scenes of the Kargil war and the espirit-de-corps of the Indian Army. This movie like other war movies in the past will motivate us all."

Directed by Vishnu Vardhan, 'Shershaah' also features actors Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt, and Sahil Vaid among others.

Sidharth's performance as Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra has been well-received by the audience.

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and South star Kamal Haasan were among the others who heaped praises on the film 'Shershaah' which has been produced by Karan Johar.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Kangana Ranaut is all praise for Karan Johar-produced 'Shershaah': 'It was a big responsibility, you...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 05:37 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal