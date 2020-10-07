Indian Air Force Day 2020: A timeline of 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' controversy

On Thursday, India is celebrating its 89th Air Force Day 2020, which marks the day the IAF was established in 1932. On this occasion, let's look at how a film inspired by Air Force woman pilot Gunjan Saxena landed itself hot water.

Jhanvi Kapoor's film 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', which released on August 12, drew mixed reactions from the movie enthusiasts, with some appreciating the movie for the deliverance, while some disappointed with the outcome.

Bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. the film was directed by Sharan Sharma and also starred Pankaj Triptahi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi, and Manav Vij in pivotal roles.

The film based on Air Force woman pilot Gunjan Saxena, however, received criticism from the Indian Air Force and its former officers for the gender bias portrayed in the film.

Apart from the emotion, patriotic spirit and drama, the one thing that was highlighted in the narrative of the movie was how casual sexism can play a big role in chipping one's dream, and fuel the whole gender divide.