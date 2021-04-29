‘India is my home, it is bleeding’: Priyanka Chopra sets up a fundraiser for COVID-19 relief

“We, as a global community, need to care. And I'll tell you why we need to care - because unless everyone is safe, no one is safe. So, please use your resources and focus your energy on helping stop this pandemic. Please donate. I understand a lot of people must be angry and thinking about, 'Why are we in this place in the first place? Why is this happening?' We will address that but after we stop the urgency. Please donate and please use your resources as much as you can. India needs you,” added Priyanka.

The actor-producer captioned the post stating that she has set up a fundraiser with GiveIndia, adding that all the proceedings will go directly to healthcare physical infrastructure (including Covid care centres, Isolation centres, and oxygen generation plants), medical equipment, and vaccine support and mobilization.

She also mentioned that herself and husband Nick Jonas have and will continue to contribute.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting for the spy series 'Citadel'. It also stars Richard Madden. The project is backed by Amazon and helmed by the Russo Brothers of 'Avengers' fame.

The actor has finished shooting 'Text for You' with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. Priyanka will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in.

She also has 'Matrix 4' and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline.