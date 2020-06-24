Inder Kumar's wife shares his experience with Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan; calls him a victim of nepotism

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death has once again sparked a conversation about nepotism in Bollywood. Several celebrities, who are allegedly a victim of 'power play', have been sharing their stories. The recent celebrity to make a shocking revelation is late actor Inder Kumar's wife Pallavi. Palavi Kumar has said that the actor, who passed away in 2017, was a victim of nepotism. She has also shared his experiences with 'Bollywood biggies' - Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan.

In her Instagram post, she wrote, "These days everyone is talking about.. Nepotism.... Just like Sushant Singh Rajput my husband late actor Inder Kumar achieved his fame on his own. He was at a peak in 90s. Before he passed away I still remember he went to 2 people big shots asking for work as help. Just for the record he was already doing small projects. But he wanted to do big movies just like he started.

"He went to Mr. Karan johar, I was there too. In front of me all happened. He made us wait outside his van for 2 hrs. Then his manager Garima comes and says karan is busy. But we waited & wen he came out, he says inder keep in touch with garima at the moment there is no work for you. And inder did that... for the next 15 days ... the fone was picked up saying there is no work at the moment... after that inder was blocked," she wrote.

Sharing Inder Kumar's experience with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his manager Pooja, she wrote, "The same behaviour was given to Inder by none other than Mr. Shah Rukh Khan... He met inder and said he will call you in a week . At the moment there is no work.this all happened on the set of Zero. Later was even asked to keep in touch with his manger Pooja... she did the same wat garima did.... Can one imagine and believe dat there has not been any work available in these two production houses. Karan johar has said many times he works with stars... well my husband was a star ... still people remember him by his work."

She concluded the post saying, "Why is it so difficult for these big shots to help talented people. What are they scared of ? Or we can just say they are bad human beings... pretending to be nice. Nepotism should stop... people are dying and these big shots are still not understanding the effect. Government should take strict action against such people."