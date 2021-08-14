Independence Day 2021: From 'Border' to 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', patriotic films you can binge-watch

August 15, 2021, will mark the 75th Independence Day this year. While celebrations have been subdued for the past two years thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is nonetheless a crucial milestone for the world's largest democracy.

Many freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Subha Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Rani Lakshmi Bai, Mangal Pandey, Chandra Shekhar Azad and hundreds of Indians shed their blood for the country.

As Independence Day is falling on a weekend this year, we can celebrate the special day by watching some patriotic films.

Here are some of the films you can binge-watch to instill the feeling of patriotism:

1) Border

Border, released in 1997, is a multi-starrer film based on the real incidents of the 'Battle of Longewala' in 1971. The film showcased the unbeatable patriotism of Indian soldiers.

It received 11 nominations at the 43rd Filmfare Awards and 3 National Awards in the categories of Best Film on National Integration, Best Lyrist and Best Playback Singer male. It was declared an all time blockbuster.

2) Rang De Basanti

'Rang De Basanti' was released on January 26, 2006, globally. The film was based upon the story of a British film student travelling to India to document a story of freedom fighters in the Indian Revolutionary moment. The film was a huge hit and was critically acclaimed.

3) Chak De! India

Chak De! India is a sports film, featuring Shah Rukh Khan as a coach of the Indian Women's Hockey Team. The film won the National Award for Best Popular Film providing wholesome entertainment.

4) Kesari

'Kesari' is an action war film, celebrating the bravery of the fighters. The film proceeds the events leading to Battle of Saragharhi, a battle between 21 soldiers of the 36th Sikhs of the British Indian Army and 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen in 1897. The immense love for the motherland can be seen clearly in the film.

5) Uri: The Surgical Strike

It is an action film based on true events. The film, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, was released in 2109. The film chronicles the events of the surgical strike by the Indian Military against the militants in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 05:48 PM IST