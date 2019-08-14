Independence Day 2019: These Bollywood actors show how to nail the perfect Tri-color outfit

Bollywood celebrities are often spotted sporting festive looks on and off the screen. Other than their celebratory looks during Eid, Diwali, Holi actors also doll up for patriotic days like Republic and Independence Day, and with latter clocking in here are some of the best looks for inspiration:
Taimur Ali Khan
The Jr. Pataudi has been a fan favorite since his debut in public and his pictures wearing the Indian flag last year instantly went viral. The star kid hoisted a flag and was all smiling in a tricolour T-shirt for the paparazzi.
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone
The duo worked together in a revenge comedy titled, ‘Happy New Year’ in which they were both seen sporting a tri-colour jacket as they represented India in a dance competition, take a look:
Madhuri Dixit
The actress who looks beautiful in any and all colors during an appearance on a dance reality show was seen wear a Tri-color Saree. She pulled it off with the same class and anything, she wore a white saree with orange border and paired it with a green blouse.
Priyanka Chopra
Last year, Desi Girl had found herself amid online trolling when she flaunted a tricolor dupatta aroud her neck in her Independence Day post, however she also received just as much love for sharing how proud she is of her motherland.
Sonam Kapoor
The actress is a style icon for her impeccable persona and style on and off screen, few years back she was seen spotted wearing a tri color saree with a neon green blouse, neon organe Saree but she added her own twist to it by incorporating Ashok Chakra’s blue instead of the white in the order.
