Independence Day 2019: 10 patriotic movies that will get your spirit high to celebrate 73rd year of freedom

This Independence week is filled with lot of entertainment as Box office is all set to serve the audience with its most buzzed and biggies of Bollywood. Akshay Kumar starrer and ISRO’s most ambitious project of Mars ‘Mission Mangal’ will be releasing on the 73rd Independence Day. The week will also see John Abraham’s ‘Batla House’ hitting the screens. The film is inspired by the encounter operation that took place in a building of the same name in Delhi on September 19, 2008. But Box office over past three years has also present some of the best patriotic films of all times, here are top 10 which you can binge watch on this Independence Day:

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

There couldn’t be a better choice than this one to watch on Independence Day with your loved ones. The Vicky Kaushal starrer is the pictorial demonstration of what our Indian army did on the land of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). This movie will definitely make you feel proud and angry at the same time.