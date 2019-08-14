Independence Day 2019: 10 patriotic movies that will get your spirit high to celebrate 73rd year of freedom

This Independence week is filled with lot of entertainment as Box office is all set to serve the audience with its most buzzed and biggies of Bollywood. Akshay Kumar starrer and ISRO’s most ambitious project of Mars ‘Mission Mangal’ will be releasing on the 73rd Independence Day. The week will also see John Abraham’s ‘Batla House’ hitting the screens. The film is inspired by the encounter operation that took place in a building of the same name in Delhi on September 19, 2008. But Box office over past three years has also present some of the best patriotic films of all times, here are top 10 which you can binge watch on this Independence Day:
Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)
There couldn’t be a better choice than this one to watch on Independence Day with your loved ones. The Vicky Kaushal starrer is the pictorial demonstration of what our Indian army did on the land of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). This movie will definitely make you feel proud and angry at the same time.
Kesari (2019)
Akshay Kumar starrer action war film ‘Kesari’ is based on the Battle of Saragarhi. This battle was between the British Indian Army and Pashtun tribesmen in which 21 soldiers of British Indian Army held off 6,000–10,000 tribesmen in a heroic last stand.
Parmaanu (2018)
This historical drama starring John Abraham and Diana Penty is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998 under the observation of the legend Dr. Abdul Kalam.
Gold (2018)
Starring Akshay Kumar and television actress Mouni Roy’s debut film Gold, is all about India winning a hockey game as a free India for the first time right amid India’s fight for Independence from British rule.
Raazi (2018)
This spy thriller drama is an adaptation of novel called ‘Calling Sehmat’ which is a tale of the brave Indian RAW lady spy portrayed by Alia Bhatt. She is married into a family of military officials in Pakistan to relay information to India, prior to the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.
Paltan (2018)
This another J P Dutta war drama based on 1967 Nathu La and Cho La clashes along the Sikkim border after 1962 Sino-Indian War. This movie is starring many well-known faces including Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Harshawardhan Rane.
Dangal (2016)
Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan’s film is a real story based on Haryana’s Mahavir Singh Phogat, a pehlwani amateur wrestler, who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to become India's first world-class female wrestlers.
The Ghazi Attack (2017)
Rana Daggubati and Kay Kay Menon’s movie documents the naval war between India and Pakistan which was fought under water in 1971 when Pakistan’s submarine PNS Ghazi mysteriously sunk.
Airlift (2016)
Another Akshay Kumar’s patriotic historical drama which showed the evacuation of Indians based in Kuwait during the Invasion of Kuwait by Saddam Hussein's Iraqi army.
Madras Café (2013)
This is a political action thriller starring John Abraham and Nargis Fakhri that showed the time of Indian intervention in the Sri Lankan civil war and the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.
