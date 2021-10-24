IND vs PAK: Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough cheer for Virat Kohli-led side in Dubai stadium

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough were seen cheering for the Virat Kohli-led side on Sunday during India's opening game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai.

Ahead of the match, Preity Zinta had posted a selfie with her husband. "All ready to cheer for the boys in blue. All the best to the #IndianCricketTeam #INDvPAK #bleedblue #t20worldcup #dubai #ting," she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela and superstar Akshay Kumar were also seen cheering for the Indian team in the stands.

Meanwhile, to show their support for the fight against racism, the Indian players took the knee before the start of play.

Earlier, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field against arch-rivals India in the Super 12 game.

India has left out R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kisan for the marquee clash against Pakistan in their opening game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Sunday. Meanwhile, Varun Chakravarthy and Suryakumar Yadav have made it to the Virat Kohli-led side. On the other hand, Pakistan has left out Haider Ali.

The Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 09:09 PM IST