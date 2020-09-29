Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turns three: Kareena Kapoor Khan posts adorable picture of Taimur with Soha's daughter

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, daughter of actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, turned three on Tuesday.

Inaaya's aunt, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a sweet birthday message for her.

Kareena shared a picture of Inaaya and her son Taimur reading books. She captioned the image: "Happy birthday our beautiful Innaya."

Soha posted a family picture. In the image, Inaaya, Kunal and Soha are seen posing for the camera.

"Three years old today @khemster2," Soha wrote.