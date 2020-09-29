Bollywood

Updated on

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turns three: Kareena Kapoor Khan posts adorable picture of Taimur with Soha's daughter

By IANS

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, daughter of actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, turned three on Tuesday.

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turns three: Kareena Kapoor Khan posts adorable picture of Taimur with Soha's daughter
Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turns three: Kareena Kapoor Khan posts adorable picture of Taimur with Soha's daughter

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, daughter of actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, turned three on Tuesday.

Inaaya's aunt, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a sweet birthday message for her.

Kareena shared a picture of Inaaya and her son Taimur reading books. She captioned the image: "Happy birthday our beautiful Innaya."

Soha posted a family picture. In the image, Inaaya, Kunal and Soha are seen posing for the camera.

"Three years old today @khemster2," Soha wrote.

Kareena is married to Soha's brother, actor Saif Ali Khan. Kareena and Saif welcomed Taimur in 2016, while Inaaya was born to Soha and Kunal a year later.

(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in