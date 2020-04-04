'In times like these, every bit counts': Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pledge support to PM-CARES fund to help India combat coronavirus

Bollywood star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, popularly known as 'Deep-veer', announced their donation to the PM-CARES fund to help India in its fight against the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has claimed over 55,000 lives.
The couple did not disclose the amount, but took to Instagram to pledge their support.
"In times like these, every bit counts. We humbly pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES FUND and hope that you will too. We’re all in this together, and we shall overcome. Jai Hind. Deepika and Ranveer," the couple wrote in their social media posts.
Deep-Veer are the latest addition in the list of Indian celebrities who have donated to combat coronavirus. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan are also part of the list.
Continuing with her trend of 'productivity in the time of COVID-19', Deepika Padukone spends her quarantine time engaging in different activities at home.
The actor shares insights from her days indoors on Instagram through different episodes.
However, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India crossed the 3000-mark after a massive surge in the number of cases on Friday. 62 deaths have been reported so far. Maharashtra has been the worst affected state by COVID-19 virus with the tally touching almost 500. Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Kerala are states with over 200 cases reported.
