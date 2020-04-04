'In times like these, every bit counts': Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pledge support to PM-CARES fund to help India combat coronavirus

Bollywood star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, popularly known as 'Deep-veer', announced their donation to the PM-CARES fund to help India in its fight against the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has claimed over 55,000 lives.

The couple did not disclose the amount, but took to Instagram to pledge their support.

"In times like these, every bit counts. We humbly pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES FUND and hope that you will too. We’re all in this together, and we shall overcome. Jai Hind. Deepika and Ranveer," the couple wrote in their social media posts.