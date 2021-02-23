'In this age, my loved ones hurt me': Dharmendra fans concerned after veteran actor expresses sadness

The tweet left fans worried for their beloved actor. Many shared positive messages for Dharmendra and told him to not be sad.

One user wrote, “Love you dharam ji! Don't let negative thoughts prevail you. You are a much positive being.”

“Dharam ji aap udas mat hona...hum sab aapko bahut pyaar karte hain...” added another.

Last week, Dharmendra appeared on “Bigg Boss 14 Finale” and shook a leg with the host and actor Salman Khan.

In December 2020, Dharmendra was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the State of New Jersey in the United States, by a Joint Legislative Resolution passed by the Senate and the General Assembly.

Both houses of the Legislature approved the Resolution recognising the actor's immeasurable contribution to Hindi Cinema over the course of his career of six decades and across 300-odd films in which he appeared.

On work front, Dharmendra, along with his sons Bobby and Sunny announced their new film “Apne 2” a on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. The film is expected to go on floors around March 2021.