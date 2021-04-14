'In sickness and in health': Richa Chadha, who fractured her foot, thanks beau Ali Fazal for all the care

Actress Richa Chadha has shared an appreciation post for her fiancé actor Ali Fazal for taking care of her as she recovers after fracturing her foot.

Sharing a picture of herself, where she's seen lying down on a couch with a plate of food, made by Ali, Richa wrote: "In sickness and in health is basically a pinkie promise @alifazal9..."

"Thank you my best for taking care of me through this stupid fracture. That’s avocado and tomatoes on gluten free toast, served right on the couch," she added.