'In sickness and in health': Richa Chadha, who fractured her foot, thanks beau Ali Fazal for all the care

Actress Richa Chadha has shared an appreciation post for her fiancé actor Ali Fazal for taking care of her as she recovers after fracturing her foot.
Sharing a picture of herself, where she's seen lying down on a couch with a plate of food, made by Ali, Richa wrote: "In sickness and in health is basically a pinkie promise @alifazal9..."
"Thank you my best for taking care of me through this stupid fracture. That’s avocado and tomatoes on gluten free toast, served right on the couch," she added.
Several fans and friends from the industry took to the comments section to wish Richa a speedy recovery.
For the unversed, the 'Fukrey' actress fractured her foot earlier this month.
On April 4, Richa Chadha shared a picture of her foot's X-Ray and captioned it: "Fortitude"
Richa and Ali Fazal, who were supposed to tie the knot last year, are currently living together in Mumbai.
Fans are currently waiting for the good news to come to fruition this year.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal recently announced their first project as producers. It will be the coming-of-age story titled 'Girls Will Be Girls'.
The two actors, who have worked together on 'Fukrey' series, will produce the project through their newly-launched banner Pushing Buttons Studios.Debutante filmmaker Shuchi Talati will direct the movie from her own script.
Set in an elite boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town, the story is about 16-year-old Mira, whose sexy, rebellious coming-of-age is hijacked by her mother who never got to come-of-age.
Mother and daughter grow up together through the course of the script and their fraught but ultimately loving relationship is the beating heart of the film.
