In sickness and in health: On Rishi Kapoor's death anniversary, here's a look at his love story with Neetu Kapoor

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away last year after a two-year battle with leukemia.

On the legendary actor's death anniversary, here's a look at his timeless love saga with wife Neetu Kapoor:

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu tied the knot in 1980 after a five-year courtship and were married for 40 years.

The 'Karz' actor first met Neetu on the sets of their 1974 film 'Zehreela Insaan'. While it wasn't love at first sight for the duo, they became close friends during the shoot of the film.

On 'The Anupam Kher Show – Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai', Rishi had shared, "I remember I had an argument with my girlfriend at the time and I was very heartbroken. Trying to win her back, I had taken Neetu’s help in writing telegrams to my girlfriend while the two of us were shooting for ‘Zehreela Insaan’."

However, as time passed, Rishi realised that Neetu was the one for him.