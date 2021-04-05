'In sickness and in health': Milind Soman reunites with wife Ankita Konwar after testing COVID-19 negative

Actor Milind Soman, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in March, has finally tested negative and is out of quarantine. The 'Four More Shots Please!' actor on Monday reunited with his wife Ankita Konwar and penned down a thank you note.

Sharing a picture with Ankita, Milind wrote, "End of quarantine!!!! Report RTPCR negative! Day 14."

"Thank you for all your kind wishes and constant positivity. In any illness, I believe the most important aspect of healing is positivity. In fact, the most important aspect of leading a healthy life, is positivity. And how to focus on the positive, how to bring positive energy into your life, is the journey, and the constant effort," he added.

Thanking his wife, Soman further wrote, "Thank you to @ankita_earthy who traveled all the way back from Guwahati as soon as she heard, even though I told her not to and took care of me like an angel, while making sure she was safe all the time."

He also shared the recipe of a kadha and thanked his doctor.