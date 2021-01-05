In Pics: Writers Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma are officially married!

In 2019, Kanika parted ways with her former husband and director Prakash Kovelamudi. On the other hand, Himanshu, who was dating actress Swara Bhasker, also called it quits in July last year.

In August 2019, there were reports that Kanika's closeness with Dia Mirza's former husband Sahil Sangha was the reason behind the end of the latter's marriage.

"It's ridiculous how two individual reports are being interlinked. I have never met Dia or Sahil in my entire life. This is baseless and malicious," Kanika told IANS.

Meanwhile, Dia said in a statement, "There is absolutely no truth to the alleged reports and no third person is the reason for Sahil and I to part ways. We have requested the media to be graceful and allow us this time for some privacy. Really hope they can respect that."

Kanika and Himanshu began dating in the same year, made their relationship public in June 2020.

On the work front, Sharma is looking forward to the release of "Atrangi Re", directed by his long-time collaborator Aanand L Rai.

Dhillon is reuniting with actor Taapsee Pannu and Rai after "Manmarziyaan" for "Haseen Dillruba", which also stars Vikrant Massey. She is also penning filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming directorial venture, which reportedly stars Shah Rukh Khan.

With PTI Inputs