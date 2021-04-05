In Pics: When R Madhavan, Nambi Narayanan met PM Modi to discuss 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

Actor R Madhavan, who will soon be making his directorial debut with the upcoming biopic 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', on Monday revealed that he had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi sometime back to speak about the forthcoming film.

The '3 Idiots' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures of his meeting with the Prime Minister, for which he had gone along with Nambi Narayanan, the person on whose life the movie is based on.

Divulging details of his meetup, Madhavan wrote in the caption, "A few weeks ago, @NambiNOfficial and I had the honour of calling on PM @narendramodi. We spoke on the upcoming film #Rocketrythefilm and were touched and honoured by PM's reaction to the clips and concern for Nambi ji & the wrong done to him. Thank you for the privilege sir."