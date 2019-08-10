Bollywood

In Pics: What are Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta and others up to?

B town celebrities kicked off their weekend with a bang.

B town celebrities kicked off their weekend with a bang. Many celebs were spotted at the well-known Mumbai airport as they flew for work commitments. Malaal actor and Javed Jaffrey’s son Meezaan Jaffrey was spotted at the airport.

Kangana Ranaut also headed to the airport. Uravshi Rautela was also snapped at airport midnight. Soha Ali Khan was clicked at the airport late in the night. ‘Khandaani Shafakhana’ actor Varun Sharma clicked by media at the airport today morning.

Deepika Padukone snapped by shutterbugs at Mumbai international airport, she was sporting her white attire as she flew to London. Kartik Aaryan too spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Lara Dutta spotted with husband Mahesh Bhupati and daughter Saira at Indigo in Bandra today morning. Akshay Kumar snapped by paparazzi with wife Twinkle Khanna at Bandra as they celebrated the success of film Padman winning National Awards. Shloka Mehta Ambani was clicked at Bandra Kurla complex.

