In Pics: Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny dating 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' actress Sharvari Wagh?

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal may have taken the internet by storm by his dating rumours with Katrina Kaif. However, now his brother Sunny is creating buzz for alleged relationship with ‘The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye’ co-star Sharvari Wagh.

Recently, the makers of Sunny’s latest film ‘Shiddat’ held a special screening. It was attended by the actor’s brother Vicky, filmmaker Kabir Khan, and co-star Radhika Madan.

However, also in attendance was Sharvari.

According to a report by India Today, Sunny and Sharvari are more than just friends.

Check out the pictures below.

Advertisement

Sharvari Wagh | Photos by Viral Bhayani

Sunny began his career as an assistant director in films like 'My Friend Pinto', 'Gunday', and made his B-town debut with 'Bhangra Paa Le' in 2020.

Being referred to as Vicky Kaushal's brother is a proud thing for him says Sunny Kaushal, even though the actor admits having a strong urge to create his own identity.

"One should have a very strong urge to create their own identity in the society. It doesn't emerge from the fact that I am called Vicky's brother. It's a proud thing for me because this shows how well Vicky has made his mark. But I do have a strong urge to be my own person irrespective of that. It is something you should always have no matter who you are or which field you are in," Sunny told IANS.

Who is Sharvari Wagh?

Sharvari made her debut with the web series 'The Forgotten Army' and will make her official Bollywood debut with 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.

"As an actor, I have waited patiently for my debut film to release in theatres and that time is coming soon. I have worked really hard to get this film. I know that I have worked tirelessly to deliver a good performance and catch people's attention," she told IANS.

Meanwhile, ‘Shiddat’ is a romantic film which also stars Mohit Raina and Diana Penty. The film releases digitally on October 1.

It is directed by Kunal Deshmukh and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 02:11 PM IST