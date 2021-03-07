In Pics: Vicky Kaushal, Sonal Chauhan attend Umeed Ki Sehar Festival 2021 in Uri, Kashmir

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Sonal Chauhan on Sunday attended Umeed Ki Sehar Festival 2021, which was organised by the Indian Army in Uri, Kashmir.
'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor addressed the gathering and also interacted with the locals.
Vicky Kaushal also took to Instagram on Sunday to share photographs clicked over there with Amry officers, soldiers and local residents.
Expressing gratitude to the Indian Army for inviting him to the Uri Base camp in Kashmir, he wrote, "My heartfelt thanks to the Indian Army for inviting me to the Uri Base Camp, Kashmir. Thank You for giving me an opportunity to spend a lovely day with the locals who were so full of warmth and amazingly talented. It is the biggest honour for me to be in company of our great armed forces. Thank You. Jai Hind!"
'Uri: The Surgical Strike' (2019) is a military action film featuring Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina and Kirti Kulhari.
The film is about a covert Army operation against a group of militants who had attacked a base in Uri, Kashmir, in 2016 and killed many soldiers. The film was honoured with four National Film Awards, including Best Actor for Vicky and Best Direction for Aditya Dhar.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)