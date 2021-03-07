In Pics: Vicky Kaushal, Sonal Chauhan attend Umeed Ki Sehar Festival 2021 in Uri, Kashmir

Vicky Kaushal also took to Instagram on Sunday to share photographs clicked over there with Amry officers, soldiers and local residents.

Expressing gratitude to the Indian Army for inviting him to the Uri Base camp in Kashmir, he wrote, "My heartfelt thanks to the Indian Army for inviting me to the Uri Base Camp, Kashmir. Thank You for giving me an opportunity to spend a lovely day with the locals who were so full of warmth and amazingly talented. It is the biggest honour for me to be in company of our great armed forces. Thank You. Jai Hind!"