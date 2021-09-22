In Pics: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

Actors Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and director Shashank Khaitaan, who are working on Dhamra Prdouctions' upcoming movie 'Mr Lele', were spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar.

Karan's Dharma Production and Viacom 18 studios have joined hands to produce the film. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor were the first choices for lead roles. The film's cast was later revamped.

Vicky, Kiara and Shashank were seen leaving a dance studio in Khar after rehearsals.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted outside her Pilates class on Wednesday morning.

Ananya Panday, who will be next seen in Shakun Batra's untitled next, also starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, was seen at a dubbing studio in the city.

Super Shah Rukh Khan's wife, interior designer Gauri Khan was papped at her design studio in Juhu.

Malaika Arora, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sophie Chaudhary were also spotted by paps on Wednesday.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Photos by Viral Bhayani

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 08:00 PM IST