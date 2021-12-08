e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

RBI keeps benchmark lending rate unchanged 9th time in a row at 4%India records 8,439 new COVID-19 cases, 195 fatalitiesMumbai: Number of COVID-19 positive travellers from 'at-risk' countries rises to 17
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 10:46 AM IST

In Pics: 'Veeres' Kareena, Karisma, Malaika, Masaba have a blast on girls night hosted by Rhea Kapoor

The super fun get-together was also attended by their mutual friend and actor Amrita Arora as well as Kareena's manager Poonam Damania.
Asian News International
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Producer Rhea Kapoor hosted a girls night on Tuesday, inviting celebrity girl pals Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Masaba Gupta.

The super fun get-together was also attended by their mutual friend and actor Amrita Arora as well as Kareena's manager Poonam Damania.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared glimpses of their fun time together -- laughing, eating and posing for pictures.

Advertisement

Kareena also posted a group picture, in which the divas looked super stunning and happy.

Bebo captioned it as, "One woman show. What a meal. GOLD. Thank you my darling Rhea #veeres for life."

Advertisement

From spending quality time together to going on vacations and partying, the B-Town girl squad share an inseparable bond, never failing to shower their love on each other.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Late actor Sidharth Shukla most-searched celeb; Kareena Kapoor grabs top spot among women: Yahoo! Late actor Sidharth Shukla most-searched celeb; Kareena Kapoor grabs top spot among women: Yahoo!

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 10:46 AM IST
Advertisement