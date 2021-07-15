Bollywood

In Pics: Varun Dhawan steps out with mom Lali; Alia Bhatt spotted at dubbing studio in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who recently wrapped up his upcoming horror film 'Bhediya', was spotted with his mother Lali, in Mumbai.

He was seen wearing a cool red hoodie with the text: "No Photos."

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was seen leaving a dubbing studio in the city.

She has an interesting line up films including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'Brahmastra', 'RRR' and 'Darlings'

Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu were among the other Bollywood actors who were spotted in town on Thursday.

Check out the pictures here:

