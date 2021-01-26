Bollywood

Updated on

In Pics: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal back in the bay after tying the knot in Alibaug

By FPJ Web Desk

Actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, who got hitched in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug, arrived back in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, who got hitched in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug, arrived back in Mumbai on Tuesday. The newlywed couple was captured by the paparazzi as they boarded a ferry for The Gateway of India.

While Dhawan was seen clad in a bright red ensemble, his wife Natasha Dalal once again opted for white. The fashion designer was seen wearing a white salwar suit with a matching face mask.

Dhawan and his long-time fashion designer girlfriend Natasha Dalal got hitched on Sunday.

The wedding was a private affair that took place at Alibaug's Mansion House Resort and included only the family members and close friends of the couple. Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Zoa Morani and Kunal Kohli were among the other celebrities who were part of the wedding ceremonies.

