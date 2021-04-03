In Pics: Twinkle Khanna has something ‘funny’ written on her hat as she steps out with daughter Nitara

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, stepped out for an outing with her daughter Nitara on Saturday morning.

Khanna and her baby girl were photographed by the paparazzi as they cruised off in a private boat at the Gateway of India.

While Nitara wore a t-shirt that read “Pop Corn”, Twinkle, otherwise known as “Mrs Funnybones” thanks to her book, had the same written on her hat.

Check out the pictures below.