In Pics: Twinkle Khanna has something ‘funny’ written on her hat as she steps out with daughter Nitara

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, stepped out for an outing with her daughter Nitara on Saturday morning.
Khanna and her baby girl were photographed by the paparazzi as they cruised off in a private boat at the Gateway of India.
While Nitara wore a t-shirt that read “Pop Corn”, Twinkle, otherwise known as “Mrs Funnybones” thanks to her book, had the same written on her hat.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle tied the knot in January 2001. The couple have two children -- a son named Aarav born in 2002, and daughter Nitara born in 2012.
Daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimpla Kapadia, Twinkle has carved her space as an author and film producer in recent years.
She admits roles for female characters were not written as substantially back in the day when she acted in films in the nineties, as compared to today. However, that is not a reason she would cite for quitting as an actress.
"I don't think I quit because there were no good roles. It is just a space I have left far behind. The spotlight gives me a bit of a heat stroke, to be honest," Twinkle told IANS.