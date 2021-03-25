In Pics: Take summer fashion cues from Kangana Ranaut to wear traditional outfits in style

Actress Kangana Ranaut can make even the most mundane outfits look chic and classy. Recently, the ‘Queen’ actor has been opting for more traditional wear this summer.
From pastels to whites, a simple salwar kurta or saree styled just like the diva can turn heads.
Here are some of the best picks that work as the perfect ensemble guide this season.
Meanwhile on work front, Kangana recently launched the trailer of her upcoming film “Thalaivi.”
“Thalaivi” tells the story of late former chief minister of Tamil Nadu J. Jayalalithaa, and traces her life from her rise in the world of films as an actress to becoming a powerful politician who would ultimately rule the state.
The trilingual film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film also features Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo, and Bhagyashree in key roles.
Kangana won her fourth National Award as Best Actress on Monday, for her roles in "Manikarnika" and "Panga". Besides this, she will also be seen in the films "Dhaakad" and "Tejas".
