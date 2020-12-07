In Pics: Taimur twins with father Saif Ali Khan as they arrive back in the bay from Himachal

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor on Monday bid goodbye to Himachal Pradesh, where she was holidaying with son Taimur as her husband Saif Ali Khan shot for 'Bhoot Police', and returned to Mumbai. The Pataudi clan was spotted at the Mumbai airport as they arrived back in town.
In the pictures, mom-to-be Kareena was seen adding a pop of colour to her maternity wear with a pair of flashy neon sneakers.
Meanwhile, lil' munchkin Tim Tim and his father Saif donned matching sweatshirts with stars and stripes on it.
Kareena had accompanied Saif to Himachal Pradesh, who was shooting for his forthcoming film 'Bhoot Police' across various locations in the hill town.
Shoot for the film's first schedule wrapped up on December 5.
The couple who had tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed a baby boy Taimur Ali Khan four years later.
Saif and Kareena shared the announcement of their second child with fans in August.
"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," the duo had said in a joint statement.
Kareena is reportedly due in mid-February.