In Pics: Taimur Ali Khan bruises his knee, Saif takes him for a stroll

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in Himachal Pradesh for the shoot of her upcoming film, 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Her lil' munchkin Taimur Ali Khan was spotted with Saif in Bandra, on Tuesday.
'Jawaani Jaaneman' actor, Saif Ali Khan was clicked while he was strolling through the streets of Bandra with his 3-year-old son. In the pictures, Taimur can be seen sitting on his father's shoulders. Tim Tim looked as cute as ever, however, it's his bruised knee that caught our attention. In the photos, a white bandage can be seen tied around Taimur's right knee.
Speaking of Kareena Kapoor Khan's next -- 'Laal Singh Chaddha' -- is the Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. Kareena has reunited with Aamir Khan after '3 Idiots'.
On Tuesday, the team shared a behind the scenes picture from the Himachal schedule of the film.
Aamir Khan is currently shooting for the movie all over India as the makers want to keep the movie as authentic with real locations as possible.
Written by Atul Kulkarni, Laal Singh Chaddha is helmed by Advait Chandan, is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)