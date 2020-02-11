In Pics: Taimur Ali Khan bruises his knee, Saif takes him for a stroll

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in Himachal Pradesh for the shoot of her upcoming film, 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Her lil' munchkin Taimur Ali Khan was spotted with Saif in Bandra, on Tuesday.

'Jawaani Jaaneman' actor, Saif Ali Khan was clicked while he was strolling through the streets of Bandra with his 3-year-old son. In the pictures, Taimur can be seen sitting on his father's shoulders. Tim Tim looked as cute as ever, however, it's his bruised knee that caught our attention. In the photos, a white bandage can be seen tied around Taimur's right knee.