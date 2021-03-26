In Pics: Sussanne Khan sports short hair as she arrives for 'Godzilla Vs. Kong' with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan, kids

Hrithik and Sussane who called it quits in 2013 are still on good terms, going on outings and vacations with their kids, and were even seen spending the lockdown time together as one family.

According to a recent report, Sussanne is dating ‘Bigg Boss 14’ contestant Aly Goni’s brother Arslan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik has multiple projects in his kitty which include the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil superhit film Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan.

Hrithik will play the gangster while Saif essays the cop.

The film draws from the ancient lore of Vikram-Betaal, where a wily gangster manages to escape every time a determined cop nabs him, by narrating a new story drawn from his own life.

He will also be collaborating for the first time with Deepika Padukone for an action adventure, "Fighter", which will be helmed by Siddharth Anand.

It is touted as a "highly stylised action film".

Earlier this year, it was reported that Hrithik will lead the Indian adaptation of popular series, "The Night Manager". He will play the Jonathan Pine character, essayed by Tom Hiddleston in the original 2016 limited series based on the 1993 novel by John Le Carre.

The story follows the night manager of a luxury hotel, a former soldier, who is recruited by a government espionage organisation, to infiltrate the inner circle of an arms dealer.