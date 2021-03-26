In Pics: Sussanne Khan sports short hair as she arrives for 'Godzilla Vs. Kong' with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan, kids

On Friday, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan was spotted at PVR Juhu, Mumbai, with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, former brother-in-law Zayed. They arrived at the cinema to watch one of the much-anticipated movies of the year, 'Godzilla Vs. Kong'.
Hrithik, Sussane and Zayed were accompanied by their kids for the action thriller.
While both the actors opted for casual ensembles, Sussanne looked stunning in a black bodycon dress, which she paired with white sneakers. She was seen sporting a long bob haircut as she arrived for the movie.
The plot of the film revolves around Kong and his protectors, as they undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe.
It hit the screens in India on Thursday.
Hrithik and Sussane who called it quits in 2013 are still on good terms, going on outings and vacations with their kids, and were even seen spending the lockdown time together as one family.
According to a recent report, Sussanne is dating ‘Bigg Boss 14’ contestant Aly Goni’s brother Arslan.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik has multiple projects in his kitty which include the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil superhit film Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan.
Hrithik will play the gangster while Saif essays the cop.
The film draws from the ancient lore of Vikram-Betaal, where a wily gangster manages to escape every time a determined cop nabs him, by narrating a new story drawn from his own life.
He will also be collaborating for the first time with Deepika Padukone for an action adventure, "Fighter", which will be helmed by Siddharth Anand.
It is touted as a "highly stylised action film".
Earlier this year, it was reported that Hrithik will lead the Indian adaptation of popular series, "The Night Manager". He will play the Jonathan Pine character, essayed by Tom Hiddleston in the original 2016 limited series based on the 1993 novel by John Le Carre.
The story follows the night manager of a luxury hotel, a former soldier, who is recruited by a government espionage organisation, to infiltrate the inner circle of an arms dealer.