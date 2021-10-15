In Pics: Sunny Leone shares adorable moments from daughter Nisha’s 6th birthday

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone’s daughter Nisha Kaur Weber turned 6 on Thursday. Sunny took to Instagram and shared inside pictures from her baby girl’s special day.

She captioned the post as, “Happy Birthday to my special baby Girl Nisha Weber! You turn 6 years old today and I can’t believe it! Such a big girl! Your Papa and I love you so so much! You are the light of our lives!! @dirrty99 Love you baby girl! Part 1 and party# 1 more to come!!”

Sharing another frame, Sunny added, "And the reason why our Family is so lucky! Everyone of you impact my life and my children’s lives in some way everyday!! Love you all!"

Adoption, surrogacy and embracing motherhood in her late 30s, Sunny Leone has been on an unconventional path ever since she and her husband Daniel Weber decided to be parents.

Sunny told The Free Press Journal that she always wanted to be a mom but didn’t know when or how that would happen. Letting us in on a secret, she shares, “I always wanted to have three children though, and God did answer my prayers.”

However, she chose to become a mother in non-traditional manner, leading the way for other women, who are at similar crossroads in life.

In 2017, Sunny and Daniel adopted Nisha Kaur Weber, their first child from Latur, a village in Maharashtra. She was 21 months old at the time.

Asked if she plans to have the conversation around adoption with Nisha, Sunny says, that she will disclose the fact to her daughter. Be it adoption papers to every minute details, Nisha will know that she is not the woman who bore her for nine months, but is connected to her soul.

In 2018, the couple welcomed twins Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber via surrogacy.

