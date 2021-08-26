e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

84-day gap for Covishield dose being reconsidered again, say government sources
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 09:05 PM IST

In pics: Sunjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan and other Bollywood stars spotted by paps in Mumbai

Sanjay Dutt, who was last seen in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', alongside Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha, jetted off from Mumbai on Thursday. He was spotted at the Kalina airport.
FPJ Web Desk
In pics: Sunjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan and other Bollywood stars spotted by paps in Mumbai | Photos by Viral Bhayani

In pics: Sunjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan and other Bollywood stars spotted by paps in Mumbai | Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt, Kangana Ranaut, Shraddha Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor were photographed by the paparazzi in Mumbai.

Sanjay Dutt, who was last seen in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', alongside Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha, jetted off from Mumbai on Thursday. He was spotted at the Kalina airport.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aryan was seen leaving producer Rohit Dhawan's office. He is currently busy shooting for 'Freddy' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Dhamaka' and 'Captain India' in his kitty as well.

Actress Vidya Balan was spotted at a store in Santa Cruz while Kangana Ranaut was snapped in Bandra.

Kapoor sisters Janhvi and Khushi were captured outside their Pilates class.

Sanya Malhotra, Ameesha Patel and Mouni Roy were also spotted in Mumbai, on Thursday.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photos by Viral Bhayani

ALSO READ

Paparazzi files: From Kareena Kapoor to Kajol, Bollywood celebs captured by shutterbugs in Mumbai
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 09:05 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal