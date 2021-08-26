In pics: Sunjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan and other Bollywood stars spotted by paps in Mumbai

Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt, Kangana Ranaut, Shraddha Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor were photographed by the paparazzi in Mumbai.

Sanjay Dutt, who was last seen in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', alongside Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha, jetted off from Mumbai on Thursday. He was spotted at the Kalina airport.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aryan was seen leaving producer Rohit Dhawan's office. He is currently busy shooting for 'Freddy' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Dhamaka' and 'Captain India' in his kitty as well.

Actress Vidya Balan was spotted at a store in Santa Cruz while Kangana Ranaut was snapped in Bandra.

Kapoor sisters Janhvi and Khushi were captured outside their Pilates class.

Sanya Malhotra, Ameesha Patel and Mouni Roy were also spotted in Mumbai, on Thursday.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 09:05 PM IST