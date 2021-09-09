In Pics: Step inside Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's luxurious London home

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently opened the doors of her Notting Hill home for a popular magazine and shared the pictures from the shoot on her Instagram. The 'Veere Di Wedding' actress moved to London after tying the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja featured on Architectural Digest's September issue. For the cover shoot, Sonam gave a tour of her abode which has been designed by architecture Rooshad Shroff and styled by Isabelle Dubern-Mallevays.

From red velvet sofa to deep green doors and magenta rug, pictures from Sonam's home show her love for colour.

Check out the pictures here:

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking about the house, Sonam wrote, "The first time @anandahuja and I stepped foot into our flat it instantly felt like home! It’s a two and a half bedroom space nestled in Notting Hill, and perfect for where we are in our lives at present. Upon seeing the space, we knew right away @rooshadshroff would bring to life a particular vision I had for the space. As always, Rooshad and I very much enjoyed collaborating together. He is highly adept in curating a space tailored to someone’s needs and individual design taste."

"Colour was a big requirement for me, and furthermore he helped bring to fruition my vision to create a more outdoor feel on the inside, rich in greens, blues and jewel tones, etc. My taste and leanings have become far more eclectic over the years, with a need to incorporate warm textures, fabrics, wallpapers with vintage carpets and chandeliers. I truly desired a delicate balance between modernist art and furniture that strongly mirrors my Indian heritage. Being away from home can be hard at times, and so Rooshad did a marvellous job of marrying British architecture with the Indian aesthetic and richness. While India is my soul, London has my heart," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in 'Blind'. She was last seen in the 2019 release 'The Zoya Factor'. She also had a cameo role in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's 'AK vs AK', which had released on Netflix last year.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 02:10 PM IST