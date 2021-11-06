In Pics: Step inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' LA home that includes a giant frame of their wedding knot

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened the doors to her Los Angeles home for a star-studded Diwali bash. Dressed in a white lehenga, the former Miss World posted a series of pictures that gave a glimpse into her new abode that she shares with husband Nick Jonas.

The house comprises of an outdoor pool, a long stairway, indoor swing, and a giant frame of their wedding knot.

Check out the pictures below.

Advertisement

Prior to this, Priyanka shared pictures of performing Lakshmi Puja at home wearing a yellow saree.

Chopra Jonas wrote on Instagram, "With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi we invite Her grace and abundance into our home. Happy Diwali." Hours later, the star couple threw a Diwali bash party for their friends at their residence.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Nick shared a small video and said he is happy as Chopra Jonas "introduced" him to many Indian festivals.

"Happy Diwali to you and yours. Sending you all love and light. My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family," he posted.

Advertisement

Their party was attended by star musician John Legend and his wife, model Chrissy Teigen.

Teigen, who was dressed in a blue Indian dress, thanked Chopra Jonas for inviting them to their Diwali celebrations.

"Happy Diwali to all who celebrate!! Thank you for having us @priyankachopra and @nickjonas!! We love you both!" she wrote in a post on Instagram.

A day earlier, Chopra Jonas attended a pre-Diwali party, hosted by Hollywood actor Mindy Kaling.

Among those who attended Kaling's party were actor Poorna Jagannathan, YouTube sensation Lilly Singh and lawyer Meena Harris, who is the niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris.

ALSO READ Priyanka Chopra shares stunning selfie with Sophie Turner and Danielle as they reunite for 'Jonas...

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 09:19 AM IST