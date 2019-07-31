In Pics: Sonam Kapoor shares glimpses from Anand Ahuja's birthday bash

Mumbai: As her husband and businessman Anand Ahuja turned a year older on Tuesday, actress Sonam Kapoor penned a post for him, calling him the "kindest and noblest" person.

"Happy happy birthday to the love of my life. To the kindest, noblest and most idealistic person I know. You are the best thing that happened to me. I hope you get to do all that you dream of. And contribute in all the ways you have always wanted to. You're simply the best, better than all the rest," Sonam wrote on Instagram along with the photographs of herself with Anand.

Also Sonam Shared lot of pictures from Anand's childhood on her social media and shower some love.