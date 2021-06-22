In Pics: Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Sherlyn Chopra take COVID-19 vaccine shots

Actors Karishma Tanna and Sherlyn Chopra took to social media on Tuesday to inform that they have taken the vaccine for Covid-19 prevention.
The actors also shared photographs of their vaccination and encouraged netizens to quickly register for their doses.
Taking to Instagram, Karishma Tanna posted: "One step at a time #vaccinated. I urge everyone to get themselves registered and get their shot. Together we will bounce back."
"Got vaccinated today at H N Reliance Hospital. Huge thanks to the staff for the hospitality. P.S. It was super smooth. Felt no prick at all. #GetVaccinated #vaccinated #RespectForLife," tweeted Sherlyn Chopra.
Earlier in the day, actress Soha Ali Khan also informed via social media that she has got herself vaccinated against Covid-19.
"Got the jab! #covid_19 #vaccine How about you? Video credit and vaccine partner @kunalkemmu !" Soha posted on Instagram.
The central government launched the nationwide drive in March this year to vaccinate everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities.
From May 1, the central and state governments started vaccinating people aged between 18 and 44.