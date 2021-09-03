In Pics: Sidharth Shukla's last rites today at Oshiwara Crematorium; Rashami Desai, Arjun Bijlani arrive at actor's residence

Sidharth Shukla, who appeared in TV shows such as 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Bigg Boss 13', passed away at the age of 40 on Thursday. Reportedly, he suffered a massive heart attack.

The 'Dil Se Dil Tak' actor's last rites will be conducted on Friday at Mumbai's Oshiwara Crematorium.

On Friday morning, Shukla's friends from the industry Rashami Desai, Arjun Bijlani, Aly Goni, Asim Riaz, Vikas Gupta and Aarti Singh arrived at the actor's residence to pay respects.

Shukla, who is survived by his mother and two sisters, was dead when he was taken to the Cooper Hospital in Juhu around 10.20 am, authorities at the hospital said.

Though some reports suggested a heart attack, the cause of his sudden death, which sent shockwaves through the industry and TV fandom and ignited fresh debate on the pulls and pressures of showbiz, is not immediately clear.

"He was brought dead to the hospital. The cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem is conducted...," Cooper Hospital Dean Dr Shailesh Mohite told PTI.

Several other stars including Rajkummar Rao, Maniesh Paul, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Gauahar Khan, and Jay Bhanushali among others reached at late Sidharth Shukla's residence to pay their last respects.

