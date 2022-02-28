In Pics: Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Raveena Tandon and others, were apotted in Mumbai as they stepped out for their personal and professional work.

While some of them were seen at the airport, others got papped at different locations in the city.

Deepika and Ranveer were spotted walking hand in hand while making an exit at the Mumbai airport. They twinned in white. Actress Raveena Tandon was also clicked at the airport. She stopped as posed for the shutterbugs.

On the other hand, actress Shraddha Kapoor was snapped at Versova jetty. She wore blue jeans and a white sleeveless top for her outing.

On the other hand, Kiara and Varun, who will be seen together in the 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', were spotted at Film City.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Shraddha Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kiara Advani | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ranveer and Deepika | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Varun Dhawan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shilpa Shetty with her daughter Samisha | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Siddhant Chaturvedi | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kartik Aaryan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Pooja Hegde | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Raveena Tandon | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rashami Desai | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 07:34 PM IST