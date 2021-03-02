In Pics: Shraddha Kapoor attends cousin Priyaank Sharma's Maldives wedding with rumoured beau Rohan Shrestha

Bollywood’s rumoured lovebirds Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha are currently in Maldives for Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani's wedding.
The 'Street Dancer 3D' actress took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning video of herself twirling in a blue lehenga. Clad in a gorgeous floral lehenga, Shraddha is seen posing on the beach.
Check out the video here:
Meanwhile, inside pictures and videos from Priyaank and Shaza's wedding have also made their way to social media.
In one of the pictures from their Haldi ceremony, the bride and groom are seen posing with the entire family, including Shraddha and her rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha.
Check out the pictures and videos here:
Earlier, the rumoured couple was also spotted at Priyaank and Shaza's wedding function in Mumbai.
Rohan and Shraddha had arrived separately, but were seen leaving the wedding venue together accompanied by Kapoor’s brother Siddhant.
For the unversed, Priyaank, who is the son of veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure, tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Shaza Morani, earlier this month. The couple are now having a big fat Bollywood wedding in Maldives.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha has started shooting Luv Ranjan's next with Ranbir Kapoor.
She has also been signed for a three-film franchise based on the popular tele-series Nagin, to be directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.
Essentially a love story, the makers plan to have spectacular Visual FX. The date of the release is yet to be finalised.