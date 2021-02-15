In Pics: Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha turns 1, actor visits Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple with family

Actress Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha, who was born via surrogacy last year, turned one on Monday. To mark the occasion, the actress and her family visited Mumbai's Shri Siddhi Vinayak Ganapati Mandir.

The birthday girl was captured by the paparazzi with her mother, her father Raj Kundra and her brother Viaan. Shamita Shetty and Sunanda Shetty also arrived for the darshan.

Samisha was seen wearing a blush pink traditional attire while her mother looked as gorgeous as ever in a yellow salwar suit.

Check out the pictures here: