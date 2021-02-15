In Pics: Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha turns 1, actor visits Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple with family

Actress Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha, who was born via surrogacy last year, turned one on Monday. To mark the occasion, the actress and her family visited Mumbai's Shri Siddhi Vinayak Ganapati Mandir.
The birthday girl was captured by the paparazzi with her mother, her father Raj Kundra and her brother Viaan. Shamita Shetty and Sunanda Shetty also arrived for the darshan.
Samisha was seen wearing a blush pink traditional attire while her mother looked as gorgeous as ever in a yellow salwar suit.
Check out the pictures here:
On Monday, Shilpa took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable video of Samisha and penned an emtional post.
"'Mumma' -- hearing you say this , as you turn one today is the greatest gift I could ever get. From dolling you up in your umpteen bows, to your first tooth ,your first words, your first smile to your first crawl... every milestone is special & reason to celebrate you every day...
"Happy first birthday to you our Angel, every day in this past year has brought tons of love, happiness, and light into our lives. We all love and adore you so much. I pray that you are blessed with abundance always @rajkundra9," read her note.
On the work front, Shilpa is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Priyadarshan's 'Hungama 2', which is one of the biggest and most awaited multi-starrer franchise films of this year.
The 2003 original film featured Rawal, along with Shoma Anand, Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, and Rimi Sen in lead roles.
Apart from Shilpa, the sequel also stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash.