In Pics: Shilpa Shetty steps out with family; Malaika Arora and Arjun Kpaoor arrive at Kareena's Bandra residence

By FPJ Web Desk

Actress Shilpa Shetty stepped out with her family for a Sunday brunch in Mumbai.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Actress Shilpa Shetty stepped out with her family for a Sunday brunch in Mumbai. The actress' son Viaan, husband Raj Kundra, sister Shamita and her mother were spotted at Shilpa's Bandra restaurant - Bastian.

Meanwhile, actor Arjun Kapoor and his girlfriend Malaika Arora were spotted by the paparazzi on Sunday, as they arrived at the residence of Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, who recently became parents to their second child.

Sussane Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakul Preet Singh, Mrunal Thakur and Kim Sharma were among the other celebrities who were spotted in town.

Check out the pictures here:

Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora
Malaika and Arjun
Malaika and Arjun
Rakul at Bastian, Mumbai
Rakul at Bastian, Mumbai
Mrunal Thakur in Juhu
Mrunal Thakur in Juhu
Rukhsar Dhillon
Rukhsar Dhillon
Tamannaah Bhatia in Juhu
Tamannaah Bhatia in Juhu
Asim Riaz
Asim Riaz
Sussanne Khan
Sussanne Khan

