In Pics: Shilpa Shetty steps out with daughter Samisha for the first time after husband Raj Kundra's arrest

Amid an ongoing controversy involving her businessman husband Raj Kundra, actress Shilpa Shetty stepped out with her daughter Samisha, who was born via surrogacy last year.

The 'Hungama 2' actress Shilpa Shetty was seen wearing a white sweatshirt with a pair of blue jeans. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers and glasses. Her daughter was seen in a pink ensemble.

Photos Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Photos Viral Bhayani

This was Shilpa's first outing with her daughter since her husband Raj Kundra's arrest. Kundra has come under the radar for his reported connection to a pornography racket. He was recently remanded to judicial custody for several days.

On August 2, Shilpa issued her first statement in reaction to the ongoing controversy stating that the case is sub judice and attributing false quotes on her behalf should be stopped.

The Bollywood actor had posted a statement on Twitter. "Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well-wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed... not only to me but also to my family."

Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

(With inputs from ANI)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 08:49 PM IST