In Pics: Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Maheep Kapoor and others attend Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita's Karva Chauth celebrations

Karva Chauth is a festival of love, the companionship of the two, where the wife keeps a day-long fast for the longevity of her husband. The festival of Karva Chauth, which is predominantly a north Indian festival has expanded its roots as it has become a pan-India concept now and every year we see scores of Bollywood actors celebrating the festival in Mumbai.

On the special occasion, following the annual tradition, despite COVID-19 pandemic, Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita hosted a Karva Chauth party on Wednesday. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Maheep Kapoor, Varun Dhawan's mother Laali Dhawan and sister-in-law Jaanvi Dhawan were among the others who attended the party.

Check out the pictures here: