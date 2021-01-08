Bollywood

In Pics: Shilpa Shetty, Arpita Khan Sharma, Manish Malhotra and other Bollywood celebs spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Alivra and fashion designer Manish Malhotra were spotted in Mumbai as they stepped out for a dinner at Bastian, Worli.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Shilpa was seen donning a black leather skirt with a silk blouse and snake print strappy heels, while Arpita opted for an all-black ensemble with a pair of chunky platform heels. Alvira Khan Agnihotri was seen wearing a black maxi skirt with sheer blouse.

Check out the pictures here:

Arpita Khan Sharma
Arpita Khan Sharma
Manish Malhotra
Manish Malhotra
Alvira Khan Agnihotri
Alvira Khan Agnihotri

Here are the other celebrities who were spotted in town on Friday:

Jimmy Shergill
Jimmy Shergill
Sachin Tendulkar with wife
Sachin Tendulkar with wife
Janhvi and Boney Kapoor at Mumbai airport
Janhvi and Boney Kapoor at Mumbai airport
Tiger Shroff spotted in Bandra
Tiger Shroff spotted in Bandra
Tara Sutaria Snapped at dubbing studio, Bandra
Tara Sutaria Snapped at dubbing studio, Bandra
Malaika Sherawat
Malaika Sherawat
Genilia Deshmukh
Genilia Deshmukh
Varun Dhawan in Versova
Varun Dhawan in Versova
Disha Patani in Versova
Disha Patani in Versova
Malaika Arora at Diva Yoga, Bandra
Malaika Arora at Diva Yoga, Bandra
Ananya Panday in Bandra
Ananya Panday in Bandra
Janhvi and Boney Kapoor at the airport
Janhvi and Boney Kapoor at the airport
