In Pics: Shibani Dandekar is one happy bride in new photos from her boho mehendi ceremony

Shibani Dandekar, who married Farhan Akhtar on February 19, added a slew of new pictures to her wedding album on Thursday, and left netizens gushing.

She shared several pictures on her Instagram handle from her boho-themed mehendi ceremony, and thanked her two best friends for organising it.

"Two of best friends, my sisters, my protectors, my lifers, threw me the most incredible mehendi! I felt the love and energy hard in the room that might! For standing by me through my wedding and through my life @payalsinghal @nehalikotian the love is beyond deep!," she wrote.

She added, "You both have wanted this for me for as long as I know so I guess your dreams came true! No words to describe your love and loyalty, only happy tears. Thank you for this! I’ll cherish the memory forever!"

Loading View on Instagram

"What Boho Mehendi Dreams are made of!" Shibani wrote, sharing some more pictures.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

In the pictures, Shibani flaunted her mehendi which read 'F'. She can be seen dancing her heart out with her friends and family members, including Anusha Dandekar and Rhea Chakraborty, among others.

Farhan too got a mehendi on his wrist with Shibani and his initials.

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

In one of the pictures, Farhan can be seen kissing her on the forehead during the celebrations.

Loading View on Instagram

Farhan and Shibani got hitched at a farmhouse in Khandala, in the presence of their close friends and family. Among those who were present were Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Farah Khan.

On Wednesday, Shabana Azmi had also shared a family picture on Instagram welcoming Shibani.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 12:46 PM IST