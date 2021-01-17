Bollywood

In Pics: Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira head to Goa; Rana Daggubati arrives in Mumbai with wife Miheeka Bajaj

By FPJ Web Desk

On Sunday, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off to Goa for a vacation.

Phots by Viral Bhayani

On Sunday, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off to Goa for a vacation. The couple was seen clad in casual attires and donning masks.

Baahubali' actor Rana Daggubati, who tied the knot with his lady love Miheeka Bajaj in August 2019, was also spotted at the airport with her.

Sara Ali Khan, her brother Ibrahim, Aparshakti Khuranna, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Dutt and Khushi Kapoor were among the others who were spotted in town.

Check out the pictures here:

Farhan Akhtar at Javed Akhtar's residence
Farhan Akhtar at Javed Akhtar's residence
Pooja Hegde spotted at Linking Road, Bandra
Pooja Hegde spotted at Linking Road, Bandra
Sanjay Dutt snapped at Izumi in Bandra today
Sanjay Dutt snapped at Izumi in Bandra today
Khushi Kapoor at the airport
Khushi Kapoor at the airport
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez

