In Pics: Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira head to Goa; Rana Daggubati arrives in Mumbai with wife Miheeka Bajaj

On Sunday, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off to Goa for a vacation. The couple was seen clad in casual attires and donning masks.
Baahubali' actor Rana Daggubati, who tied the knot with his lady love Miheeka Bajaj in August 2019, was also spotted at the airport with her.
Sara Ali Khan, her brother Ibrahim, Aparshakti Khuranna, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Dutt and Khushi Kapoor were among the others who were spotted in town.
Check out the pictures here:
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)