In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan spotted outside NCB office in Mumbai after being detained from rave party

Son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan was spotted outside the office of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday after he was detained from a rave party aboard a luxury cruise liner.

As per ANI, Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were taken out of the NCB office for medical examination

SRK's son Aryan is among the youngsters being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau, which bust a rave party aboard a luxury cruise liner on Saturday.

An NCB official said that Aryan is among several others who are likely to be questioned in connection with the alleged party that they attended aboard the luxury ship on a Mumbai-Goa cruise.

In the first of its kind operation on a cruise ship, the NCB swooped onto the raid party being held on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and detained around eight persons including Aryan Khan.

The action -- which shocked Mumbaikars and rattled the rich crowds -- started on Saturday afternoon, is still continuing with the process of registering the FIR underway, with the possibility of some high-profile arrests.

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who led the raid on the ship along with a team of officials, declined to comment on the developments as the investigations are underway.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 04:44 PM IST