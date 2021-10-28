In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan's fans celebrate outside Mannat as Aryan gets bail in drugs case

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in Mumbai cruise drugs case.

As soon as Aryan got bail, Shah Rukh's fans gathered outside his bungalow, Mannat in Bandra, to celebrate the court’s decicion.

They also held a banner which had a special message and several pictures of Shah Rukh with his fans. "Team Shah Rukh Khan fanclub welcomes Aryan Khan. Welcome Home Prince Aryan," the text on the banner read.

The fans also busted crackers outside Mannat. The Mumbai police has been present outside Mannat to ensure the safety of everyone.

Take a look at the photos here:

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Aryan Khan will, however, not be walking out of the jail today due to pending paper work and procedures.

The legal team of the 23-year-old Aryan Khan, who is presently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai, will now try to complete the formalities for his release by Friday.

It was on October 3 that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha following a raid on a rave party on board Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship in Mumbai. The raid was conducted on October 2.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 07:31 PM IST