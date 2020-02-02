In pics: Shah Rukh Khan steals limelight at Gauri Khan's star-studded bash

Boss lady, Gauri Khan on Saturday threw a party at her design studio for Dharmatic Entertainment’s show. And obviously it was a starry affair! Bollywood celebrities attended the bash at Gauri Khan Design's, but it was Shah Rukh Khan who stole the limelight.

Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Chunky Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay and Shanaya Kapoor, Susanne Khan and other B-town stars made their presence felt at the event.

Shah Rukh Khan also attended wifey's bash and of course he made heads turn at the carpet. The couple posed arm in arm, exuding major power couple vibes. Shah Rukh Khan looked debonair in his signature black and white suit, while his lady love looked captivating in a red skin-hugging gown with a plunging neckline.